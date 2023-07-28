SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Hits New 12-Month High at $74.69

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $74.69 and last traded at $74.28, with a volume of 251724 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.26.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.53 and a 200 day moving average of $69.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDYG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 95,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 165,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

