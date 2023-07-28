SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stock Position Increased by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 515.0% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDY stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $126.03. 435,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,616. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $110.55 and a 12 month high of $132.74. The company has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.95.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.