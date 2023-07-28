SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Bought by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 2,671.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 173,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 167,491 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $7,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $526,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $789,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,117,000.

Shares of KRE stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.66. 5,486,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,556,273. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $34.52 and a 1-year high of $68.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.04.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

