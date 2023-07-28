Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.313 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.

Spok has increased its dividend payment by an average of 35.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Spok has a payout ratio of 140.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Spok Price Performance

SPOK traded up $1.10 on Friday, reaching $14.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,851. The stock has a market cap of $288.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.31. Spok has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $14.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day moving average is $11.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Spok ( NASDAQ:SPOK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.18 million during the quarter. Spok had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 25.61%.

A number of research firms have commented on SPOK. StockNews.com raised Spok from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Spok from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th.

Institutional Trading of Spok

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOK. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Spok in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $996,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Spok by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 445,871 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 21,486 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Spok by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 756,173 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Spok by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,868 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 9,877 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Spok by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the period. 47.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

