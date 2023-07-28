Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $141.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SPOT has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $165.80.

Shares of SPOT traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,089,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,463. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.04 and its 200 day moving average is $135.54. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $69.29 and a 12-month high of $182.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.01 and a beta of 1.76.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a negative return on equity of 42.48%. Research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 148.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 55.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

