Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Raised to $163.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $156.00 to $163.00 in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $110.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $154.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $165.80.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

NYSE SPOT traded down $4.61 on Tuesday, reaching $144.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,110,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,813. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $69.29 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of -27.01 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.23). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a negative return on equity of 41.65%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 24,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth $732,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,092,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,277,000 after acquiring an additional 495,400 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 241.5% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 7,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. 55.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

