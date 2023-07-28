Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Buy”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $180.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SPOT. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $165.80.

Shares of SPOT traded down $4.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,110,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,813. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.01 and a beta of 1.76. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $69.29 and a 1-year high of $182.00.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a negative return on equity of 41.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,049,000 after acquiring an additional 241,026 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,925,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,848,000 after acquiring an additional 890,000 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,733,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,843,000 after acquiring an additional 10,302 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth about $294,683,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 140.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,694,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,358,000 after acquiring an additional 990,485 shares during the last quarter. 55.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

