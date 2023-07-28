SQN Asset Finance Income (LON:SQN) Trading Down 4.7%

SQN Asset Finance Income (LON:SQN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 25.50 ($0.33). Approximately 332,345 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,114,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.75 ($0.34).
SQN Asset Finance Income Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 25.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 25.50.
SQN Asset Finance Income Company Profile
SQN Asset Finance Income Fund Limited is a closed-end collective investment scheme. The Company’s investment objective is to provide its shareholders with regular, sustainable dividends and to generate capital appreciation through investment, directly or indirectly, in business-essential, revenue producing (or cost-saving) equipment and other physical assets.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SQN Asset Finance Income
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- Is AI On The Verge Of A Monster Short Squeeze Breakout?
- What is Forex: A Practical Guide on How to Trade Forex for Retail Investors
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Up Another Entry Point
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 7 Best Hotel REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for SQN Asset Finance Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQN Asset Finance Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.