Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Holdings Lifted by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.6% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,565 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 23.6% in the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 1.0% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 10,922 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 16.0% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,487 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 17.6% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,264 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. OTR Global upgraded Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.58.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,367,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,396,155. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $81.67 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.06 and its 200-day moving average is $103.49. The company has a market capitalization of $115.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

