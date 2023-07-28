Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,780 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,213 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.51% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $5,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 50.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 26.1% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

STRL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Sterling Infrastructure from $52.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd.

In related news, CFO Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $5,207,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 272,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,164,237.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Sterling Infrastructure news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $106,820.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 32,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,566.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $5,207,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 272,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,164,237.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:STRL remained flat at $58.75 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 225,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,449. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.36. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.46 and a 52-week high of $60.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.01.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $403.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.45 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 5.57%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

