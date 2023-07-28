Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:SF traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.43. The stock had a trading volume of 992,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.25. Stifel Financial has a twelve month low of $49.31 and a twelve month high of $68.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.02.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.64%.

Insider Activity at Stifel Financial

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $866,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 144,276 shares in the company, valued at $8,331,939. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 15,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $866,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,331,939. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 24,036 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,414,518.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,899,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SF. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $682,191,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,495,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,389,000 after acquiring an additional 395,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,964,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,166,000 after acquiring an additional 22,785 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SF shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

