Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

SF has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Stifel Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SF traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.43. 992,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,049. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.83. Stifel Financial has a twelve month low of $49.31 and a twelve month high of $68.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS.

In other Stifel Financial news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 24,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,414,518.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,240 shares in the company, valued at $5,899,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Stifel Financial news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 15,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $866,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,331,939. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 24,036 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,414,518.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,899,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SF. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 94,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,583,000 after buying an additional 23,025 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.