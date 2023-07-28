StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKTX traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.21. 123,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,736. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.28. Akari Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akari Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Akari Therapeutics by 411.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 228,100 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 7,941,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

