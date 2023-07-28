StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on NuVasive from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on NuVasive from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised NuVasive from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $41.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. NuVasive has a 12-month low of $35.17 and a 12-month high of $54.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.53 and its 200 day moving average is $41.93.

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. NuVasive had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $307.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUVA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 131.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in NuVasive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in NuVasive by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

