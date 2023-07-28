StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on NuVasive from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on NuVasive from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised NuVasive from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.87.
NuVasive Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $41.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. NuVasive has a 12-month low of $35.17 and a 12-month high of $54.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.53 and its 200 day moving average is $41.93.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuVasive
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUVA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 131.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in NuVasive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in NuVasive by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000.
NuVasive Company Profile
NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.
