StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ:BBGI traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.93. 8,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,304. The company has a market cap of $27.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.11. Beasley Broadcast Group has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.01.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.78 million for the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 16.77%. Equities analysts predict that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Beasley Broadcast Group
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.
