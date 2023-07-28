StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bank Financial

StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of StorageVault Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday.

Get StorageVault Canada alerts:

StorageVault Canada Trading Down 10.4 %

OTCMKTS SVAUF traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,326. StorageVault Canada has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $5.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.50.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.