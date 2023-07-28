Stratec (ETR:SBS) Trading 1% Higher

Shares of Stratec SE (ETR:SBS – Get Free Report) shot up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €51.70 ($57.44) and last traded at €51.20 ($56.89). 21,291 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 240% from the average session volume of 6,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at €50.70 ($56.33).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SBS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €71.00 ($78.89) price objective on shares of Stratec in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €87.00 ($96.67) price objective on shares of Stratec in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Get Stratec alerts:

Stratec Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $617.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is €61.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is €69.16.

About Stratec

Stratec SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stratec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.