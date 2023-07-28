Stratis Trading 0.3% Lower This Week (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00001608 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a market capitalization of $71.27 million and approximately $966,253.12 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,861.74 or 0.06368480 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001055 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00044985 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00020461 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00030458 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00014562 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000177 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000202 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004742 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000373 BTC.
Stratis Coin Profile
STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 151,587,639 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Stratis Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
