Suncor Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 32,365 call options on the company. This is an increase of 268% compared to the average daily volume of 8,803 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SU. UBS Group assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SU. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 672.4% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. 56.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Trading Up 2.5 %

SU traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.80. 5,743,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,548,588. Suncor Energy has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $37.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.01.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 26.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.384 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

Read More

