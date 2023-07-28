Surna (OTCMKTS:SRNA) Trading Up 1.2%

Surna Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRNA – Get Free Report) rose 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.78 and last traded at $0.78. Approximately 12,438 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 711,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.85.

Surna Inc designs, engineers, and sells environmental control and other technologies for controlled environment agriculture to state- and provincial-regulated cannabis cultivators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products and services include liquid-based process cooling systems and other climate control systems; air handling equipment and systems; a full-service engineering package for designing and engineering commercial scale thermodynamic systems for cannabis cultivation facilities; and automation and control devices, systems, and technologies used for environmental, lighting, and climate control.

