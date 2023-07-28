SVB Leerink Comments on Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note issued on Sunday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.45 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.50. The consensus estimate for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ current full-year earnings is ($2.28) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ FY2026 earnings at $4.05 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ITCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.20.

ITCI stock opened at $61.96 on Wednesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52-week low of $42.01 and a 52-week high of $67.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.82 and a beta of 1.11.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $95.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.14 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 33.92% and a negative net margin of 73.46%.

In related news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 1,842 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $119,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 1,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $119,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 81,854 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $5,236,200.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 6,572 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

