Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Craig Hallum

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) had its target price increased by Craig Hallum from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Symbotic from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Symbotic from $32.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Symbotic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Symbotic from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Symbotic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.82.

Shares of SYM stock traded down $1.82 on Tuesday, reaching $39.46. 721,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,577. Symbotic has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $53.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of -112.74 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Symbotic

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $266.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.82 million. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. Symbotic’s revenue was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($5.61) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Symbotic will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Svf Ii Spac Investment 3 (De) purchased 17,825,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000,001.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 17,825,312 shares in the company, valued at $500,000,001.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Symbotic news, Director Rollin L. Ford purchased 8,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.70 per share, with a total value of $197,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Svf Ii Spac Investment 3 (De) purchased 17,825,312 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $500,000,001.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 17,825,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,000,001.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,876,767 shares of company stock worth $501,752,086. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbotic

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Symbotic in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Symbotic by 1,412.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Symbotic in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.61% of the company’s stock.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

