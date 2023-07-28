Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) PT Raised to $43.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Symbotic from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Symbotic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Symbotic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Symbotic from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Symbotic from $23.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.82.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Symbotic Price Performance

Shares of Symbotic stock traded down $1.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,577. Symbotic has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $53.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.80. The stock has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.74 and a beta of 1.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $266.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.82 million. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. Symbotic’s quarterly revenue was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($5.61) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Symbotic will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $137,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,016.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rollin L. Ford bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.70 per share, with a total value of $197,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $137,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,016.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,876,767 shares of company stock valued at $501,752,086 over the last quarter. 41.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Symbotic

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $534,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Symbotic in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Symbotic by 325.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 130,213 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Symbotic in the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Symbotic during the 3rd quarter worth $1,523,000. 50.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Symbotic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.