Synergy Financial Group LTD Has $1.59 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Synergy Financial Group LTD reduced its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,519 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 2.6% of Synergy Financial Group LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Synergy Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.65.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ META traded up $13.77 on Friday, hitting $325.48. The stock had a trading volume of 39,167,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,153,031. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $326.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $834.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $281.96 and a 200-day moving average of $223.07.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total transaction of $213,127.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,325,052.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total transaction of $213,127.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,325,052.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,786,308.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,689,830.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,723 shares of company stock worth $9,884,328 in the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

