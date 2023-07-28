Synergy Financial Group LTD Invests $225,000 in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Synergy Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 983 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in NICE by 501.2% during the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 11,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 9,623 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management boosted its holdings in NICE by 7.5% during the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 516,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,032,000 after purchasing an additional 36,060 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NICE during the first quarter worth $339,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in NICE by 14.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 106,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,421,000 after purchasing an additional 13,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NICE by 60.9% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NICE traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $216.00. The company had a trading volume of 269,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,296. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.24 and a 200-day moving average of $208.89. NICE Ltd. has a 12 month low of $164.65 and a 12 month high of $235.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $571.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.01 million. NICE had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 12.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NICE. StockNews.com cut shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NICE from $277.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of NICE in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.38.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

