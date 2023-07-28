Synergy Financial Group LTD Reduces Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Synergy Financial Group LTD trimmed its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Zscaler accounts for approximately 1.3% of Synergy Financial Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Synergy Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 45.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,434,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,899 shares in the company, valued at $21,434,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.53, for a total value of $1,819,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 297,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,304,634.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,611 shares of company stock valued at $10,063,461 over the last three months. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:ZS traded up $2.24 on Friday, reaching $157.49. 1,215,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,867,395. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.14 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.23 and a 200-day moving average of $125.29. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.93 and a 52-week high of $194.21.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.82% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.74.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

