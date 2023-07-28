Synergy Financial Group LTD Sells 254 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Synergy Financial Group LTD lessened its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 989 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Autodesk by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,227 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 1.2% during the first quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,469 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 8,270 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total transaction of $60,190.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,197 shares in the company, valued at $817,533.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Stock Performance

ADSK stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $209.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,479,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,008. The stock has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.26, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $206.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.61 and a 1 year high of $235.01.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.55. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 100.54%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. OTR Global downgraded Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.84.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

