Synergy Financial Group LTD Sells 321 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Synergy Financial Group LTD lowered its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 534.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,411,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,842,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 83.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 44.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 10,212 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.18.

Insider Activity

Waste Management Stock Down 0.6 %

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.94. 1,765,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,527. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The firm has a market cap of $66.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 50.36%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

