TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Stock Price Down 5.8%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) dropped 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.03 and last traded at $6.22. Approximately 4,060,803 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 7,324,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.20 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TAL Education Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TAL Education Group from $5.40 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.97.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

TAL Education Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.52 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group ( NYSE:TAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $268.99 million for the quarter. TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. Equities analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in TAL Education Group by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.