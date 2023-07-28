TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2023

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TALGet Free Report) dropped 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.03 and last traded at $6.22. Approximately 4,060,803 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 7,324,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.20 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TAL Education Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TAL Education Group from $5.40 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.97.

TAL Education Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.52 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.52.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TALGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $268.99 million for the quarter. TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. Equities analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TAL Education Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in TAL Education Group by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.