Tangible Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $425.84 Million (TNGBL)

Tangible (TNGBL) traded up 20.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 27th. One Tangible token can now be bought for $13.08 or 0.00044714 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tangible has traded up 57.6% against the U.S. dollar. Tangible has a total market cap of $425.84 million and approximately $194,240.96 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tangible Profile

Tangible launched on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. The official website for Tangible is www.tangible.store. The official message board for Tangible is medium.com/tangible. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tangible

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 10.95253752 USD and is up 6.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $138,770.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tangible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tangible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

