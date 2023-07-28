Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,093 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 1st quarter worth about $21,129,916,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in Target by 12,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Target Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Raymond James cut Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.10.

NYSE:TGT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $134.51. 5,536,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,232,460. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.31. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $125.08 and a 52 week high of $183.89. The firm has a market cap of $62.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s payout ratio is currently 73.59%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

