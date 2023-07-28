Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stake Boosted by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,401 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Target by 13.8% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,305 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,939,000 after purchasing an additional 13,145 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in Target by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 23,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter valued at $21,129,916,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,131 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 12,809 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in Target by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 32,774 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.10.

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TGT traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.71. 1,249,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,211,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Target Co. has a one year low of $125.08 and a one year high of $183.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.31.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s payout ratio is 73.59%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

