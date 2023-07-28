Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $54.00. The stock had previously closed at $18.03, but opened at $18.83. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $19.75, with a volume of 466,724 shares trading hands.

TARS has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 2,400 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $48,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,410.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 9,000 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $151,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,051,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,658,580.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 2,400 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $48,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,410.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,484 shares of company stock worth $3,070,080. Company insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 15.7 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $393,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $939,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $751,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $616.13 million, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 15.74 and a current ratio of 15.74.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

