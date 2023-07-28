Tasty (LON:TAST) Stock Price Down 17.8%

Tasty plc (LON:TAST – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 17.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.66 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.85 ($0.02). 549,640 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 706% from the average session volume of 68,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.25 ($0.03).

Tasty Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £2.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.25 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,097.70, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.80.

About Tasty

Tasty plc owns and operates restaurants in the United Kingdom casual dining market. It operates restaurants under the Wildwood and dim t name. Tasty plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

