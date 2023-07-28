TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Price Target Cut to $64.00

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TRP. TheStreet raised shares of TC Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. CIBC downgraded shares of TC Energy from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.06.

TC Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRP traded down $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.79. 6,500,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,062,339. The company has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.85. TC Energy has a 1 year low of $35.74 and a 1 year high of $55.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 13.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TC Energy will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 224.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TC Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in TC Energy by 4.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in TC Energy by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TC Energy by 43.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,567,000 after purchasing an additional 267,934 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in TC Energy by 40.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 31,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TC Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,876,349,000 after buying an additional 993,965 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

