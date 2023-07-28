TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 4,082 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,082 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Down 2.7 %

PFE traded down $1.00 on Thursday, hitting $36.21. The company had a trading volume of 25,297,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,200,674. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.24. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

