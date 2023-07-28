TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 84 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,823 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.0% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 923 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP traded down $5.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $232.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,806,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,074,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $141.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $242.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $203.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.92.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 45.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.97.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

