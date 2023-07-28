TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. TechnipFMC updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

TechnipFMC Trading Up 5.4 %

NYSE:FTI traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $18.52. 7,784,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,969,094. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average of $14.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. TechnipFMC has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $19.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.15 and a beta of 1.80.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TechnipFMC announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FTI shares. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. BTIG Research upped their price target on TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on TechnipFMC from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Institutional Trading of TechnipFMC

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 183.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,126 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TechnipFMC

(Get Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.