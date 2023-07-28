Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($1.25)-($1.60) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($1.31). The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6-$2.675 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.62 billion. Teladoc Health also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$1.60–$1.25 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 58.com reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.81.

Teladoc Health Price Performance

TDOC stock traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $27.23. 2,618,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,471,084. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.44 and a 200-day moving average of $25.90. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $21.60 and a twelve month high of $42.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $652.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.20 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 158.76% and a negative return on equity of 6.67%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 15,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $411,354.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,591.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Claus Torp Jensen sold 6,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $189,863.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 15,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $411,354.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,591.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,011 shares of company stock valued at $699,173 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,639,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $345,757,000 after acquiring an additional 78,859 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,593,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $93,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,496 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 36.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,369,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $87,270,000 after acquiring an additional 902,100 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 68.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,191,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $82,654,000 after buying an additional 1,298,934 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,225,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,653,000 after buying an additional 56,421 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Further Reading

