Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.70-$4.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.77. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $19.00-$19.20 EPS.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TDY stock traded up $3.25 on Friday, hitting $382.02. 675,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.07. Teledyne Technologies has a 1-year low of $325.00 and a 1-year high of $448.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $403.67 and its 200 day moving average is $417.22.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

TDY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $455.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Teledyne Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $501.75.

In other news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,276,965. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,409,817,000 after acquiring an additional 64,262 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,659,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,637,039,000 after buying an additional 46,007 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,717,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,086,830,000 after buying an additional 60,379 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,894,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $847,739,000 after buying an additional 50,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,254,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $561,224,000 after buying an additional 21,773 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.