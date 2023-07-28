Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.65-$0.69 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $783.00 million-$791.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $780.99 million. Tenable also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.18-$0.19 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.07.

Tenable stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.66. The company had a trading volume of 956,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,388. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Tenable has a 52 week low of $28.80 and a 52 week high of $49.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.73 and a 200-day moving average of $42.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.74 and a beta of 1.23.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $188.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.14 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 24.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raymond Jr. Vicks sold 1,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total transaction of $57,925.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,366.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 41,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $2,022,761.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,568,626.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond Jr. Vicks sold 1,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total transaction of $57,925.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,366.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,780 shares of company stock valued at $2,948,038. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Tenable by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

