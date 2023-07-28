Terra Classic Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $476.85 Million (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. Terra Classic has a total market cap of $476.85 million and approximately $20.17 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One Terra Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008754 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002072 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000951 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002446 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000978 BTC.

About Terra Classic

LUNC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,841,084,630,925 coins and its circulating supply is 5,808,940,516,538 coins. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

