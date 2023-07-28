Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Given New $185.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $177.72. 8,294,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,220,193. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $145.97 and a 52 week high of $188.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.07. The company has a market cap of $161.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 51.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

