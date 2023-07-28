The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Bought by FirstPurpose Wealth LLC

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 854 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 201.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 642.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 245 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COO traded up $4.49 on Friday, reaching $393.14. 63,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,937. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.03, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.91. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.21 and a fifty-two week high of $399.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $375.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The medical device company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.04. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $877.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $431.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.44.

About Cooper Companies

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

