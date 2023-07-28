The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at $538,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 23.0% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.1% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.4% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.67.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $6.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $180.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,099,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,766. The stock has a market cap of $64.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $171.93 and a one year high of $284.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

