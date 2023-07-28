The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Fuyao Glass Industry Group (OTCMKTS:FYGGY) to “Buy”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fuyao Glass Industry Group (OTCMKTS:FYGGY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Trading Up 17.0 %

FYGGY opened at $1.13 on Monday. Fuyao Glass Industry Group has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $1.13.

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Company Profile

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of safety glass solutions and automotive accessories for various transportation vehicles in China and internationally. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services automotive grade float glass, automotive glass, locomotive glass, luggage racks, and vehicle window trims, as well as offers relevant services.

