The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Fuyao Glass Industry Group (OTCMKTS:FYGGY) to “Buy”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fuyao Glass Industry Group (OTCMKTS:FYGGY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Fuyao Glass Industry Group Trading Up 17.0 %
FYGGY opened at $1.13 on Monday. Fuyao Glass Industry Group has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $1.13.
Fuyao Glass Industry Group Company Profile
