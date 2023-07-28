The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 49,024 shares during the quarter. The Hartford Financial Services Group makes up 1.0% of Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $16,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $674,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 88.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 235.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of HIG traded down $3.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,678,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,546. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $79.44. The company has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.85.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on HIG. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.46.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.