The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40,259 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Mosaic worth $9,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $412,663,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Mosaic by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,840,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,356,000 after purchasing an additional 85,994 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Mosaic by 910.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011,530 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,096,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,697,000 after acquiring an additional 208,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,076,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,131,000 after acquiring an additional 950,912 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on MOS. HSBC upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.35.

Mosaic Trading Up 0.7 %

MOS stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,587,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,303,002. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $63.16. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.62.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

