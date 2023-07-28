Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) PT Raised to $24.00

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stephens from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Third Coast Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised shares of Third Coast Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday.

Get Third Coast Bancshares alerts:

Third Coast Bancshares Stock Performance

Third Coast Bancshares stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.70. 34,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,708. Third Coast Bancshares has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The company has a market cap of $281.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Third Coast Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $34.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.05 million. Third Coast Bancshares had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 8.50%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Third Coast Bancshares will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Third Coast Bancshares news, insider William Bobbora bought 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.55 per share, with a total value of $28,455.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 22,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,647.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider William Bobbora purchased 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.55 per share, with a total value of $28,455.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,647.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard J. Mcwhorter purchased 4,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.64 per share, for a total transaction of $54,288.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,664.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 30,470 shares of company stock valued at $427,564 in the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Third Coast Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M3F Inc. raised its holdings in Third Coast Bancshares by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 318,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after buying an additional 73,089 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in Third Coast Bancshares by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 25,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 10,602 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $940,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 47.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Third Coast Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Third Coast Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Coast Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.