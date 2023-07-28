Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Now Covered by Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 57.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TITN. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Titan Machinery from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Titan Machinery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Titan Machinery Price Performance

NASDAQ:TITN traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.79. 191,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,047. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $720.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.66. Titan Machinery has a 1 year low of $24.90 and a 1 year high of $47.87.

Institutional Trading of Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $569.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Titan Machinery’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TITN. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 204.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

